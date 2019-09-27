  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Billie Eilish, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento News


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Alternative artist Billie Eilish is adding a stop in Sacramento next year for her world tour.

The 17-year-old singer-songwriter is currently nearing the end of her “When We All Fall Asleep” tour.

Friday, Eilish announced her “Where Do We Go?” tour.

Sacramento gets a date with Eilish on April 8, 2020 at the Golden 1 Center.

The tours are named after her latest album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

Fans can register for presale tickets for the Sacramento show here.

Comments

Leave a Reply