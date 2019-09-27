GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – Authorities say a woman is under arrest on suspicion of DUI after a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Highway 49.
The incident happened just after 5 p.m. Thursday near Cherry Creek Road, south of Grass Valley.
California Highway Patrol’s Grass Valley area division says the woman was heading northbound in an SUV when she veered into the opposite side of traffic. She lost control when she drove back into the northbound lane – causing her SUV to roll over.
A motorcyclist who was also going northbound then crashed into the wrecked SUV. The rider, a 38-year-old Grass Valley resident, was killed in the crash.
Officers say the woman, identified as 21-year-old Cedar Ridge resident Destiny Schwartz, had been driving under the influence of pot and possibly prescription pills.
Schwartz has been arrested and is facing charges of DUI and manslaughter.