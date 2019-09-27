PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — A Placerville man was sentenced to 24 years in prison after pleading guilty to paralyzing his girlfriend with a gunshot wound to the neck, the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office said.
Michael Spiller and his girlfriend Brandy Skattebo were celebrating her birthday in December 2018 when an argument began between the two.
The District Attorney’s Office said Spiller went into their bedroom to grab a Glock handgun and then returned to the kitchen where Skattebo was doing the dishes and shot her in the back of the neck, paralyzing her immediately.
RELATED: Placerville Man Accused Of Attempted Murder After Shooting Girlfriend In Back
On September 13, 2019, Spiller pleaded guilty to assault with a semi-automatic firearm and admitted special allegations to using a firearm in the commission of his crime and that he caused paralysis to Skattebo, the D.A. said.
Officials said Skattebo’s family felt this was an appropriate resolution to the case.