SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Some South Sacramento neighbors are on “both sides of the fence” over wanting chainlink fences on their block.
Now the city is offering to pay to solve the dispute.
Sacramento is using $200,000 in city funds with a pilot program to remove chain link fences. The cost would breakdown to around $7,000 at select homes to uproot the fence and landscape the entire front yard.
Still, some neighbors feel the fence is a great barrier for safety, while others think it’s a better idea to have an open front yard.
The city hopes chain link fences will eventually be a thing of the past. Last June, Sacramento banned new chain-link fences from going up.