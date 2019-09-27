Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — A search is underway for a suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Stockton on Wednesday that left one pedestrian dead, Stockton police said.
Authorities are looking for male adult in his twenties — believed to be either black or Hispanic — who fled the scene after striking a pedestrian in a crosswalk at the intersection of Harding Way and Commerce Street.
Stockton PD said the suspect was driving a white sedan.
CBS 13 did not acquire the rights to surveillance footage of the incident, but the video shows what appears to be a white Ford Mustang driving through the intersection without slowing down as it collides with the victim.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
No further information has been released at this time.