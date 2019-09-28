SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill on Friday that would require animal shelters to microchip missing and abandoned dogs and cats before being returned to their owners or adopted by new families.
Senate Bill 64 was introduced in January by Senator Ling Ling Chang (R-Diamond Bar).
If SB 64 was to be signed into law, animal control agencies, shelters, the SPCA, and rescue groups would be required to microchip dogs and cats with current information before releasing the pets to their owners, adopting, selling, or giving away the animals.
Current law requires those agencies and groups to simply scan for a microchip in order to identify an owner and make a reasonable attempt to reunite that pet with its owner.
“I am supportive of the important objective of this legislation to reunite more pets with their families and thereby decrease the number of euthanized animals in California,” Gov. Newsom said. “However, by requiring microchipping as a condition of reclaiming a pet, the bill has the unintended consequence of creating a burden for those who may already be struggling with the basic costs of caring for their pets and thereby do not have the financial capacity to pay for the microchip implant and the annual fees.”