NEVADA COUNTY

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — Interstate 80 near the California state line is currently shut down due to multiple collisions and wet roads, California Highway Patrol Truckee said.

Caltrans said all westbound lanes approximately 4 miles east of Truckee are blocked due to the crashes.

There is currently no ETO on the roadways and officials said motorists should expect delays.

More details to follow.

 

 

