NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — Interstate 80 near the California state line is currently shut down due to multiple collisions and wet roads, California Highway Patrol Truckee said.
Traffic Alert:
Currently we are turning all traffic I-80 westbound at the Nevada Stateline due to a collision blocking all lanes.
no one was hurt but it’s wet out. Ensure you slow down and increase your following distance! pic.twitter.com/3i1uTp21fE
— CHP-Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) September 28, 2019
Caltrans said all westbound lanes approximately 4 miles east of Truckee are blocked due to the crashes.
There is currently no ETO on the roadways and officials said motorists should expect delays.
More details to follow.