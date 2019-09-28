Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Stockton woman who live-streamed a DUI crash that killed her younger sister in Merced County two years ago is now on parole.
Obdulia Sanchez was sentenced to six years in prison last year but, according to the Modesto Bee, was released on parole last weekend after earning credits for good behavior.
Court records show Sanchez was driving under the influence and live-streaming on Instagram at the time of the fatal 2017 crash.
Sanchez soon lost control and crashed — killing her 14-year-old sister Jacqueline Sanchez and injuring her friend who was also in the car.