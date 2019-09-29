VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Four people were arrested after police catch a burglary in-progress in Vacaville, police said.
A Vacaville police officer and trainee were patrolling the 300 block of Buck Avenue when they spotted three individuals loading guns and other valuables into a vehicle.
Police said the car was parked in the driveway of a home for sale but the suspects appeared to be coming out of a neighboring residence.
The officers were able to confirm their suspicions of burglary as they found one of the home’s windows had been broken, the door unlocked and the owner was not home.
Further investigation showed that more stolen property from the home had already been stored at another residence also on Buck Avenue, Vacaville PD said.
Upon executing a search warrant at the second home on Buck Avenue, detectives located five rifles, a handgun and several other items that were stolen.
Jonathan Montgomery, 31, Glen Williamson, 25, and Alexander Hope, 29, were all arrested on weapons and burglary charges, police said. Tiffani Strauss, 31, was arrested on weapons charges, possession of stolen property and for being an accessory after the fact.