Filed Under:Modesto News

MODESTO (CBS13) — A 42-year-old woman died Sunday afternoon after a single-vehicle crash in Modesto, California Highway Patrol said.

CHP said the incident happened on Paradise Road at approximately 12:44 p.m. went off the road into a walnut orchard.

The woman, from Modesto, was a passenger in the vehicle and officers said there was an argument between her and the driver. A this time it is unknown if the crash was a direct result of the argument, CHP says.

Officials said the woman was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factored in the crash.

More details to follow.

