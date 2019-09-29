Comments
ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Police are searching for a robbery suspect after a short pursuit started in south Sacramento and ended in Elk Grove, Sacramento police said.
The pursuit was initiated after the suspect vehicle was located by authorities.
The robbery happened on the 1700 block of Highbridge Way in south Sacramento. At this time, further details on the robbery are unavailable.
Police said multiple suspects bailed on foot. Some have been detained, but police are still searching for the remaining suspects in the Laguna West area.
Sacramento PD said a perimeter is set up at East Lake and Babson drives near Lawrence Park.
It is unknown exactly how many suspects are involved.
