Comments
FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Fairfield Police Department said an arrest was made after the shooting death of an 18-year-old man on Saturday evening.
The department said they received several calls at around 7:30 p.m. regarding a shooting on the 1600 block of Clay Street.
Upon arrival, officers located the victim in the front yard of a home.
The suspect, 23-year-old Fairfield resident Michael Ruben Russo, was located in the area along with the firearm used in the shooting.
The victim was pronounced dead later on at the hospital. Investigators said this was not a random act as the suspect and victim knew each other.
No further information has been released at this time.