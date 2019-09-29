Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Three people were injured in a drive-by shooting at a party Saturday evening in Stockton near Longview Avenue and Kermit Lane, a Stockton Police Spokesperson Joe Silva said.
The shooting happened at around 8:20 p.m. and all injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, police say.
All three victims — two males, 1 female — are minors, police said.
Police said the suspect was seen driving a dark-colored sedan.
No further information has been released at this time.
