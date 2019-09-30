SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A fire damaged two structures in a south Sacramento neighborhood on Monday.
The scene is near 20th Avenue and 38th Street.
Sacramento Fire says a two-story stick-frame building was heavily damaged in the early afternoon fire. The home was engulfed in flames when crews arrived.
A neighboring home was also damaged, firefighters say. Four people who were inside that home got out safely.
The fire also spread down the nearby alley and hit an empty grass lot on 20th Avenue and MLK where the grass burned.
Firefighters said the structure fire was contained in about 10-15 minutes. The grass fire took longer, but firefighters also gained containment of that blaze.
No one was hurt in the incident.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.