ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Police are looking to locate a missing 97-year-old woman, Glenneta Belford.
Roseville police said Belford was last seen in the 8200 block of Horncastle Avenue in Roseville around 4:15 p.m. Monday.
Officials say Belford suffers from dementia and is mostly non-verbal. She’s been known to hide or hunker down in a location.
Belford was last seen wearing a red button-down shirt and white pants. She is a while female adult, 5’1″ tall and 110 pounds with short, white hair.
If seen, please call 911 if it’s an emergency or 916-774-5000.