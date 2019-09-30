SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A former Yahoo software engineer pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to hacking into thousands of Yahoo users’ personal accounts, primarily in search of sexual images and videos, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
The plea made public by U.S. Attorney David. L Anderson (Northern District of California) along with FBI Special Agent in Charge John F. Bennett.
34-year-old Reyes Daniel Ruiz from Tracy admitted to using his access at work to hack into about 6,000 Yahoo accounts. Ruiz apparently cracked user passwords and accessed internal Yahoo systems to gain access.
He admitted to targeting the accounts of younger women, including work colleagues and friends from his personal life. Ruiz then made copies of images and videos he took from the compromised accounts and stored the data in his home network.