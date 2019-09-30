  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A firefighter was injured Monday afternoon while fighting a structure fire on the 3000 block of Branch Street.

According to Sacramento Fire, two people were home when the single-story, single-residence home caught fire. Both escaped the fire safely.

Firefighters said residents reportedly heard a popping noise from electric wires.

The firefighter injured in the blaze sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The fire is still under investigation.

