ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A search is on for a Roseville man who has been missing since late Sunday morning.
Roseville police say 83-year-old Robert Sakata was last seen leaving his home, driving a silver 2016 Mercedes C63 AMG with the California license plate 7NVW600.
SILVER ALERT – Sacramento, Sutter, Placer, El Dorado, Amador, San Joaquin, Contra Costa, Solano, and Yolo Counties.@RSVL_Police IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/6ta3zNGRbL
— CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) September 30, 2019
Sakata is considered at-risk due to having type 2 diabetes and having recently been diagnosed with cognitive impairment. Family also says Sakata’s short-term memory has been rapidly decreasing.
A Silver Alert has been issued by California Highway Patrol.
Police say Sakata’s car may have been spotted in the area of Freeport Boulevard and Claudia Drive in Sacramento. He is also said to have family in the Elk Grove area.
Anyone who sees Sakata or knows where he might be is asked to contact Roseville police at (916) 774-5000.