SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Vacaville man was killed after he crashed his motorcycle in Sacramento on Sunday, police say.
The crash happened just after 8 p.m. near Orchard Lane and West El Camino Avenue.
Sacramento police say the motorcycle rider had crashed into the center divider on northbound Orchard Lane from West El Camino Avenue, ejecting him.
First aid was started immediately, but the rider was soon pronounced dead at the scene, officers say.
Monday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the rider as 57-year-old Vacaville resident Alan Howard Robinson.
Exactly what led up to Robinson crashing is still under investigation.