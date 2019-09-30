Comments
STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – Detectives are investigating after the body of a man was found in an illegal marijuana grow near Modesto.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department says the man’s body was found back on Sept. 24 at the illegal grow discovered along the 1200 block of Eugene Avenue.
Investigators say the man – who has now been identified as 53-year-old Modesto resident Fernando Sotelo – died under “suspicious circumstances,” but they have not detailed any possible cause of death.
Anyone with more information relevant to the case is asked to contact detectives at (209) 525-7093.