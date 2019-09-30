  • CBS13On Air

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Two people are under arrest after a violent robbery at a Stockton business over the weekend.

The incident happened late Sunday afternoon at a store along the 1000 block of East Bianchi Road.

Stockton police say the two people walked into a store then started shoplifting. Employees went to confront the pair but one of the suspects pepper-sprayed them, while the other hit an employee with a metal object.

Officers later arrested the suspects nearby.

The pair have been identified as 42-year-old Robert Saunders and 33-year-old Brandy Richmond. They’re facing robbery and conspiracy charges.

