BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) — An Oroville man is accused of setting multiple fires in Butte County.
Jeremy Gendreau, 35, was arrested on Tuesday morning on multiple counts of arson to forest land. He allegedly set several small fires in the Oroville area last month during a state of emergency.
Cal Fire reminded residents to “be vigilant in their preparedness and be aware of suspicious persons when a fire does start.”
Always contact law enforcement if you see a suspicious person near a fire. Anyone with information about arson is urged to contact the Cal Fire Arson Hotline at 1-800-468-4408.