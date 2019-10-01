Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – Officers say a man was shot while walking along a bike path in Stockton early Tuesday morning.
The incident happened just before 5 a.m. near Brookside Road and Crown Avenue, along the bike path near Stagg High and several other schools.
Stockton police say the man reported he was on the path when he heard two gunshots and felt pain.
The man was able to contact police and he was taken to the hospital. He’s expected to survive, police say.
No suspect information was available.