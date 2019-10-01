ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A motorcyclist has been detained by the CHP after a high-speed chase spanned multiple counties on Tuesday night.
Officers said this was supposed to be a routine traffic stop for speeding, but it turned into a dangerous chase when the suspect did not pull over.
CHP officers pursued the motorcycle for approximately 45 minutes after they reportedly saw the suspect revving his bike on Interstate 80 near Newcastle. From there, the suspect led officers through Placer County to Rancho Cordova before going west on Highway 50 and onto Business 80.
The chase ended in Roseville near Interstate 80 and Douglas Boulevard.
The motorcycle reportedly reached speeds around 85-110 miles per hour. Officers said the suspect, a man in his 30s, had a loaded 9-millimeter handgun in his backpack which was confiscated at the scene.
The suspect’s name has not yet been released. No injuries were reported in this incident.