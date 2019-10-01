CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS13) — An El Dorado County man is behind bars for allegedly sexually abusing three minors.
According to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office, Rodney Brown, a 62-year-old from Camino, was charged with eight felonies, including the alleged sexual abuse of three minors.
The DA’s office said the victims, Jane Does 1-3, were under 14 years old at the time of the alleged assaults.
Two of the alleged sexual assaults occurred in El Dorado County in 1995. The third victim, who lives in Contra Costa County, was allegedly assaulted in 2014, according to the DA’s office.
Brown pleaded not guilty to each of the felonies. He is being held at the Martinez Detention Facility on $8.8 million bail. He is due back in court on Nov. 20.
According to the DA’s office, the investigation is still active and ongoing. They said Brown is believed to have lived in Bethel Island, Brentwood, as well as El Dorado County. Members of the public with information about the case should call Sgt. Garrett Schiro with the Sheriff’s Office at 925-313-2620.