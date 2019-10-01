



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly hit and run that happened at the intersection of Palm Street and Arnold Avenue in McClellan Park.

The incident happened just after 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Michael Joiner has seen other accidents like fender benders happen in this area, but nothing like this.

“Most of them are people just turning here, going too fast,” Joiner said. “I walked out here and I seen the body in the street.”

The California Highway Patrol says the 73-year-old man and his wife crossed the intersection on the way to a dental appoint at the VA Dental Clinic. A spokesperson said that as a dark-colored Chevy pickup truck raced towards them, the man pushed his wife out of the way to safety.

The man was hit and killed by the truck.

Some say these streets are notorious for speeding near the VA and other businesses.

“This place is a race track and people know we have the VA clinic here and the dental clinic,” Cassandra Flemister said. “So if you see an old person with a walker or a little scooter or wheelchair just be cautious.”

Joiner and others call this man a hero for his actions.

“He’s a hero in my eyes; somebody that pushes, somebody that sacrifices their self for somebody else,” Joiner said.

“So, if not, you’d probably have two bodies,” Flemister said.

Joiner told CBS13 the driver of the truck that killed the 73-year-old man should admit what they did.

“The guy that hit this gentleman is a dirtbag. He sacrifices himself for his wife and, now, he’s gone,” Joiner said. “So as a man, as a person or as a woman, do the right thing and turn yourself in. Give his wife some peace.”

CHP said that the truck in question will have damage to the right front end.