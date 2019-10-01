STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – Two of the people accused of helping the man suspected of killing Newman police officer Ronil Singh escape from the law have been convicted of aiding and abetting.
Conrado Virgen Mendoza and Erik Quiroz Razo were convicted by a grand jury on Tuesday.
The pair were among the several family members and friends originally indicted on federal charges of trying to help Paulo Virgen Mendoza (who also went by the name Gustavo Perez Arriaga) escape to Mexico after Singh’s murder back in December 2018.
Paulo’s girlfriend, Ana Leydi Cervantes Sanchez, previously pleaded guilty of aiding and abetting, along with another brother of his.
Officer Singh’s murder attracted national attention, with President Donald Trump seizing on Paulo’s status as an illegal immigrant from Mexico.
All of the other defendants in the case are also illegal immigrants, the district attorney’s office notes.
Conrado and Erik Quiroz are facing a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000. Both are scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 13, 2020.