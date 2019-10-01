ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Roseville police arrested a woman Tuesday morning after she reportedly tried to carjack multiple Sun City residents got into a physical struggle with an elderly woman.
Police said a resident of the 55+ community was driving home when she was flagged down by Shellie Macvane, who asked if she could get a ride. The driver obliged and offered to drive Macvane a few blocks down the road.
When they arrived at their destination, police said Macvane did not exit the vehicle and began to argue and physically struggle with the resident. Roseville police said at one point, Macvane tried to take the keys to the vehicle and some of the victim’s property.
READ: Kids Hop On Their Bikes To Find Missing 97-Year-Old Roseville Woman
Neighbors noticed the women struggling off Dreamgarden Loop near Sun City Boulevard and attempted to help the victim. During that time, police said Macvane attempted to steal another vehicle that stopped to help and continued to be combative with people who tried to help.
Finally, police said a nearby window washing contractor ran to the scene and tackled Macvane to the ground, restraining her until officers arrived.
Police said a few Sun City residents sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the incident.
Macvane was arrested on charges of elder abuse, attempted carjacking, theft and threatening officers.