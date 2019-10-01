Comments
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Roseville police are looking to identify a suspect who stole more than $2,000 of merchandise from a sporting goods store.
Police said the suspect is also suspected of urinating inside the store before he ran from the scene.
READ: Woman Arrested For Child Endangerment After Crashing, Stealing Vehicle In Yuba City
The suspect reportedly entered the sporting goods store in the 6700 block of Stanford Ranch Road and left without paying for thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Roseville police at 916-746-1059 or to report an anonymous tip call Roseville Crime Stoppers at 916-783-STOP.