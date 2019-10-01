Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Deputies are investigating after a pursuit ended in a crash near Fruitridge Road and Franklin Boulevard.
The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department said the pursuit started at 7:29 p.m. in the Fruitridge and Franklin area when deputies tried to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation and it refused to pull over.
Deputies said they lost the vehicle and a Sacramento Police Department unit spotted it a short time later in the same area. The police unit detained the driver after he fled from the vehicle.
Police said the suspect crashed in a parking lot and there were no injuries.
The sheriff’s department said there may have been a passenger, but that is unconfirmed at this time. There is not an active search for that person.