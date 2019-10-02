



STOCKTON (CBS13) — A 10-year-old Stockton girl was struck by random gunfire in her own backyard Tuesday.

The family said she was back home Wednesday night but still has a long road to recovery. They said the bullet is still lodged in her chest right now, doctors were unable to remove it and are sending her to a specialist.

Stockton Police said someone fired shots in broad daylight, one of them pierced through the little girl’s house all the way into the backyard.

“The actions of this suspect were very bold and brazen. It was during day time hours out in a residential neighborhood and we don’t know who he was targeting,” said Stockton Police Officer Joe Silva.

At least two houses were hit. No one knows much about a possible suspect, other than he got into a car at some point after the shooting.

“Right now we really don’t have much to go on because we don’t have a good suspect description just that he was a Hispanic male adult,” Silva said.

Crime is something people in this area are used to hearing about. Michael Miller goes on walks at night with his dog. He thinks extra police patrols won’t do much to generate leads.

“We get these police patrols where they saturate the area but it does change anything I mean what happens when you turn the lights on? Cockroaches scatter,” Miller said.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Stockton police.