SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A pizza shop at the Arden Fair Mall is back open Wednesday, one day after it was closed because of cockroaches.
Health inspectors found 14 dead cockroaches, and one live one, at the California Pizza Kitchen during a routine inspection Tuesday. A Sacramento County Environmental Management Department inspector said the restaurant was reinspected Wednesday and was allowed to reopen.
According to the county’s inspection report, inspectors found the majority of the cockroaches in a prep cooler at the pizza make line. ECOLAB Pest Control reported servicing the restaurant on Sept. 19 and 26. The pest sanitation report indicated pest activity in the kitchen area on the 19 but not the 26.
In addition to the cockroaches, inspects reported major food-handling violations. According to the food code, “potentially hazardous foods shall be maintained at or below 41F or at or above 135F.” Inspectors found shrimp that an employee said was out for about an hour measured 59F. Also, nacho cheese in a squeeze bottle measured 96F.
Additionally, the inspector found shrimp, chicken, blanched asparagus and potatoes in grill cold drawer measured between 44F and 47F; chicken, grilled corn and roasted eggplant in pantry cold drawer measured between 44F and 48F; cheese in refrigerated drawer of pizza prep cooler measured 48F; meatballs in refrigerated drawer of pizza prep cooler measured 48F.
California Pizza Kitchen started in Beverly Hills in 1985. There are more than 250 locations across the country and in 11 countries.
