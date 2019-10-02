  • CBS13On Air

Davis News, Interstate 80

DAVIS (CBS13) – Firefighters worked quickly to put out a vehicle fire off of Interstate 80 in Davis Wednesday morning.

The scene was along the eastbound side of the freeway near the Richards Boulevard off-ramp.

Exactly what led up to the vehicle catching fire is unclear, but the pickup truck eventually ended up completely engulfed in flames.

Firefighters had to close all eastbound lanes on I-80 for a short time to put out the flames.

All but one lane was reopened by 9 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

