DAVIS (CBS13) – Firefighters worked quickly to put out a vehicle fire off of Interstate 80 in Davis Wednesday morning.
The scene was along the eastbound side of the freeway near the Richards Boulevard off-ramp.
Car catches on fire on I-80 East near Davis. Firefighters have now arrived on scene and have been able to put out the flames. One lane is open for incoming traffic. pic.twitter.com/dZIaZH9jZ9
— Sabrina Silva (@SabSilv) October 2, 2019
Exactly what led up to the vehicle catching fire is unclear, but the pickup truck eventually ended up completely engulfed in flames.
Firefighters had to close all eastbound lanes on I-80 for a short time to put out the flames.
All but one lane was reopened by 9 a.m.
No injuries have been reported.