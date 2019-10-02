FOLSOM (CBS13) – The greater Sacramento area could be down to just two Forever 21 stores as the struggling fast-fashion chain closes locations due to bankruptcy.
The retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday.
READ: List Of Forever 21 Stores Slated To Close After Bankruptcy Announcement
On Wednesday, Forever 21 released a list of stores that could close.
In total, four local stores are on the list: the Folsom Palladio, Vintage Faire Mall, Solano Town Center and Roseville Galleria Forever 21 locations.
Forever 21 also had a store in Davis close earlier in 2019.
The only area Forever 21 locations not named in the closures list were the Arden Fair and Weberstown Mall stores.
According to court documents, the stores listed are said to be Forever 21’s least-profitable locations. The chain noted that they will try to renegotiate leases and rents before closing the store.
Forever 21 has more than 800 stores across the world. As part of the bankruptcy announcement, the chain said it could close as many as 178 of its some 500 stores across the US.
Now nobody can use the bathroom!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!