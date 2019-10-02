Comments
OLIVEHURST (CBS13) – A report of a student with a gun prompted a lockdown at Lindhurst High School on Wednesday morning.
The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded to the school around 10:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a student with a gun. Deputies noted that the report came from a third party.
Both Lindhurst High and the nearby Johnson Park Elementary School were put on lockdown due to the report.
Deputies have since contacted the student in question and the lockdown has been lifted as the situation is now considered safe. It’s unclear if the student actually had a gun.
The sheriff’s department says they’re still investigating and will release more information about the incident later on Wednesday.