SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities are still looking for the driver of a pickup truck that hit a 73-year-old man in McClellan Park, fatally injuring him.
The incident happened just after 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
California Highway Patrol says the elderly man and his wife were crossing the intersection of Palm Street and Arnold Avenue, on their way to a dental appointment at the VA Dental Clinic. It was at this point that a pickup truck drove through without slowing or trying to avoid the couple.
The man pushed his wife out of the way to safety. He was hit and pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says.
Investigators now believe the vehicle was a full-sized, silver-colored 2006-2011 Toyota pickup truck.
Anyone who sees the truck associated with the hit-and-run, or with any other relevant information, is asked to contact CHP.