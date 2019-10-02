SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Test results confirm that red liquid thrown at lawmakers on the California Senate floor was human blood, but it came back clear of any infections.
The woman accused of throwing it, 43-year-old Rebecca Dalelio said it was her own blood. Dalelio is an outspoken anti-vaccine activist. So far, even though she was arrested, she has not been charged.
The incident happened on Sept. 13 during the Senate session. Senator Richard Pan, who authored a law that limits medical exemptions for vaccines, is one of the presumed targets of the attack. He said, “the violent rhetoric used by the anti-vaccine movement needs to stop.”
The incident forced the Senate to be moved for the first time since a trucker crashed his tractor-trailer into the south steps of the Capitol in 2001.
On Wednesday, Secretary of the Senate Erika Contreras confirmed the Senate Chamber has been certified clean and sanitized and has been reopened.