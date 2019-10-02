



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The aircraft involved in a fatal crash in Connecticut Wednesday has some local ties.

Thirteen people were on board the plane that went down just a few minutes after takeoff, and there are seven confirmed deaths. The pilot reported engine problems before trying to make an emergency landing.

That tragedy is forcing changes at this weekend’s California Capital Airshow at Mather Field. The World War II B-17 bomber that crashed and burst into flames has been a familiar sight over Sacramento skies. Last year it flew at McClellan Air Field.

“It’s kind of rattley, it’s not close to anything modern,” Dave Bender, CBS13 Meteorologist said.

CBS13’s Dave Bender is among those who have flown aboard the flying fortress as part of the “Wings of Freedom” tour, a fundraiser for the nonprofit that helps maintain and fly the historic aircraft.

“They have been through those planes over and over again to keep them up and keep them flying, so I felt pretty confident,” Bender said.

The loss of the vintage waterbird will be on the minds of many attending this year’s California Capital Airshow in Rancho Cordova. Airshow director Darcy Brewer says the crash is having an impact on this year’s show. In the past, they have sold tickets to the public to fly on these types of vintage military aircraft, but those rides have now been suspended while this crash is under investigation.

While the precision flying may look dangerous, airshow organizers say they take precautions to make sure both pilots and spectators are safe.

“The FAA has regulations in place in how far they’ll be and I’ll tell you they do look a little closer than they actually are…but our pilots keep a safe distance from the crowds and don’t do any performance maneuvers over the crowds at all,” Brewer said.

This year’s airshow features the Navy’s Blue Angels and dozens of other aircraft.