MODESTO (CBS13) — California Highway Patrol is investigating a man found dead in an embankment Thursday morning near Highway 99 in Modesto.
Officers said calls came in regarding the deceased man at around 10:57 a.m. Officers arrived on the scene and found the body of a 59-year-old man.
The Modesto Bee reported this morning that the deceased man was the father of the woman who called in the report and that the man had died in his sleep at their camp near the northbound onramp.
CHP said there was a hidden homeless encampment in the embankment.
No foul play is suspected at this time, CHP said.
No further information has been released at this time.