



— Sacramento city officials announced Thursday that the 7th and K streets plaza formerly known as Saint Rose of Lima Park will now be dedicated as Ali Youssefi Square in honor of the late developer who died in March 2018 after a battle with stomach cancer.

In the public ceremony held in the plaza today, members of the Youssefi family unveiled a memorial monument that holds the phrase “our brightest star” along the top of hundreds of colorful lights. City officials said the lights on the monument are meant to symbolize Youssefi’s lifetime and are programmed in sequences that celebrate his favorite colors and constellations.

Youssefi was behind some of the city’s newer developments, such as the R Street Warehouse Artist Lofts and the recently constructed The Hardin — which is located just across the street from the plaza that now dons his name.

In a statement, the Youssefi family said: “There are few people who loved Sacramento and contributed to its spark more than Ali. It’s an honor to have a common space named after him, to have his name on signs for people to see, and to have his name spoken for years to come. As his family, we know how exceptional he is and to have it reflected back to us with this gesture is truly something special.”