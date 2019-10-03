



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) —The Front Street Animal Shelter manager, Gina Knepp, has decided to retire after eight years of running the organization, according to the city.

The city said Knepp “transformed the shelter from a struggling operation on the verge of being privatized to a successful City division that saves thousands of animals each year and fundraises more than $1 million annually.”

“I didn’t turn Front Street Shelter around by myself,” Knepp said. “I just drove the bus, but I think I’ve been a very good bus driver.”

After she was hired eight years ago, Knepp worked to improve the shelter, bringing brand awareness by adding “Front Street” to the name and focusing on fundraising to cover costs.

“I have worked with the City of Sacramento for 33 years and managed three distinctly different organizations,” Knepp said. “This is by far the one where I feel the most love.”

Knepp’s last day is Oct. 11. She told the Sacramento City Express she plans to stay connected to the shelter by speaking and teaching at national conferences.

A new manager has not yet been hired.

Front Street Animal Shelter is located at 2127 Front St. and is open seven days a week.