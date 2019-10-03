



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — New numbers indicate one pharmacy chain has been receiving more opioids in our area than anyone else.

This comes in the wake of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) investigation into opioid prescriptions at Kaiser Roseville.

There was 128 opioid-related death last year in just four local counties, Placer, Sacramento San Joaquin and Stanislaus. CBS13 sifted through DEA data to see which pharmacies, in our area, historically have been ordering the most pills. It turns out Kaiser tops the list almost area-wide.

According to DEA opioid data from 2006-2012, the Kaiser pharmacy in Modesto received more pills than any other pharmacy in Stanislaus County.

In San Joaquin County, Kaiser came in second to Evergreen Pharmaceutical of California. But in Sacramento County, Kaiser Hospital Sacramento topped the list with over 12 million pills. The Kaiser pharmacy in Roseville received the most pills in Placer County.

The DEA announced last week it is now investigating Kaiser Roseville, which, according to court documents, has already purchased more than 1.3 million doses of Hydrocodone this year, more than any other facility from Northern California to Oregon.

In response to the investigation, Kaiser explained that because Kaiser patients also fill their prescriptions at Kaiser, their pharmacies often serve many more patients than other local retail pharmacies.

Kaiser Permanente Northern California’s Vice President of Pharmacy Operations, Kathryn R. Brown, issued a statement in response to this story Thursday night.