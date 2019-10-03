ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A 40-year-old man from San Luis Obispo died early Thursday morning after being struck by multiple vehicles while walking on Interstate 80 in Roseville, California Highway Patrol said.
CHP said the man was walking in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 just west of Douglas Boulevard just before 1 a.m.
The driver of a Toyota Camry saw the pedestrian and attempted to brake but was unable to avoid hitting the pedestrian, knocking him into the next lane.
A Ford F-150 traveling behind the Camry attempted swerved around the Camry and was also unable to avoid striking the pedestrian.
CHP said both drivers immediately stopped and awaited officers’ arrival.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene. CHP said drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors.
No further information has been released.
I seen this story on the news.