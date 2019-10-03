  • CBS13On Air

lodi news, Shooting arrest


LODI (CBS13) — A 17-year-old male was arrested Thursday after reports of a shooting in Lodi.

Lodi Police said they received reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Railroad Avenue. No one was hurt in the shooting and detectives identified the 17-year-old boy as a suspect.

Detectives stopped the suspect on Lower Sacramento Road and reportedly found a loaded handgun inside his vehicle. Officers also served a search warrant in the 100 block of Heirloom Avenue and found another loaded handgun in the suspect’s room.

The boy was booked at Juvenile Hall for assault with a deadly weapon and weapons charges.

