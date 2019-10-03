



STOCKTON (CBS 13) — Friends and family gathered in Stockton Thursday to honor five members of the same family who lost their lives in a dive boat fire last month.

That fire aboard the Conception killed more than two dozen people in Ventura County.

A Stockton mother lost three of her children in this boat accident and on Thursday, a mass held at a local cathedral was a chance for her to be comforted by her friends and family as she lay her children to rest.

“We don’t want them to be forgotten and of course we’re not going to forget them,” said Susana Solano Rosas.

Solano Rosas loves her three daughters dearly. She described them as wonderful human beings. She said her family, friends and her community coming together in one place was so powerful.

“It helps us to know that they were special to other people and not just to me,” Solano Rosas said.

Christina Quitasol said her sisters Nicole, Evan and Angela Quitasol loved diving. They were on the Conception for a dive trip when it caught fire, along with their father and stepmother, Michael Quitasol and Fernisa Sison.

“Remember them, share their stories, share them amongst yourself, amongst your friends and family,” Quitasol said.

This week, the company that owns the Conception suspended all operations until further notice this week. Solano Rosas said she’s not sure how to feel about blame in this situation.

At the time of the fire, there was no one on the upper deck of the boat keeping watch.

“That person or whoever was responsible for no watch did not want this accident to happen..maybe like a driver who falls asleep at the wheel and causes an accident,” Solano Rosas said.

For now, the focus is on remembering.

“The whole city is coming together for us, from all over,” Quitasol said