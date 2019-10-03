Comments
SONORA (CBS13) — A Tulare County Woman is behind bars, accused of prescription fraud.
Sonora police say they received a call about a suspicious prescription dropped off at a Stockton pharmacy on Tuesday.
Investigators linked the prescription to 33-year-old Tiana Lawson, who they say was waiting to pick up more than 100 narcotic tablets.
The prescription was apparently created at a commercial copying business in Fresno.
Lawson was arrested and booked into the Tuolumne County Jail.