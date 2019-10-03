Filed Under:prescription drugs, Tulare County


SONORA (CBS13) — A Tulare County Woman is behind bars, accused of prescription fraud.

Sonora police say they received a call about a suspicious prescription dropped off at a Stockton pharmacy on Tuesday.

Investigators linked the prescription to 33-year-old Tiana Lawson, who they say was waiting to pick up more than 100 narcotic tablets.

The prescription was apparently created at a commercial copying business in Fresno.

Lawson was arrested and booked into the Tuolumne County Jail.

