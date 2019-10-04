NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — Drugs, weapons and a highly flammable butane honey oil lab were found to be within reach of a Nevada County man’s four children, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said.
The Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit said they have been investigating Locicero for some time now for possession of drugs for sales.
On October 3, the unit served a search warrant at Locicero’s residence on the 14000 block of Honeysuckle Way in Nevada City.
Locicero was detained on arrival and a search of the home revealed an operational butane honey oil lab, several pieces of meth and heroin paraphernalia, a loaded pistol and evidence of drug sales, the sheriff’s office said.
READ: Honey Oil Lab Explosions Becoming Dangerous Problem
Detectives then learned the suspect was living at the residence with his four children — all ranging between 6 and 17 years of age. All of the illegal items listed above were found to be within reach and easily accessible to the children, officials said.
A Drug Endangered Children investigation was initiated and all four children were taken into custody by Child Protective Services.
Locicero was booked into the county jail for the manufacturing of a controlled substance, possessing a firearm and ammunition while being a prohibited individual, being armed while committing a felony and the willful cruelty of a minor likely to cause great bodily injury or death.