STOCKTON (CBS13) — A coffee chain in Stockton helped raise nearly $3,000 in memorial funds for the five family members who died in the deadly Southern California boat fire.
Five members of the Quitasol family were among the 33 victims of the boat fire last month. On Thursday they were laid to rest in Stockton.
In support of the family, the Stockton Dutch Bros locations held a fundraiser and raised nearly $3,000 for the family’s memorial funds.
All funds raised will go to the family’s GoFundMe.