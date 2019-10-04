SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A woman died Thursday after she was struck by a car while crossing the street with her dog.
According to the California Highway Patrol, a female pedestrian and her dog were crossing the street near South Haven Drive when they were struck by a dark-colored, possibly brown, Honda Civic coupe (1993-95).
READ: Car Crash At Hughson Intersection Leaves One Victim Hospitalized
Officers said the woman sustained fatal injuries and the dog was also injured and taken to Sacramento County Animal Control.
The Honda was last seen driving eastbound on A Street and should have moderate to major front-end damage.
If you have any information or details about this incident please call Officers Walker or Zerfas CHP NSAC at 916-348-2300, 916-798-0975.