TRUCKEE (CBS13) — Rescue crews saved an injured hunter who was stranded near Frog Lake Thursday.
The Truckee Fire Protection District responded to the call for the hunter who became injured after crashing his ATV. The CHP Valley Division Air Operations responded to aid rescuers on the difficult terrain.
The crews quickly found the injured hunter, who had started a fire and was more easily detected with infrared technology.
Officials said Truckee Fire Helicopter Rescue Technicians made access to the patient by ATV, treating him and helping hoist him from the hillside.
The man was taken to Renown Regional Medical Center for treatment.